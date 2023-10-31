Sci-Tech Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network launched The Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network made its debut on October 29 within the framework of the Vietnam Semiconductor Summit.

Sci-Tech Google offers 40,000 scholarships to support Vietnam’s digital transformation Google on October 28 announced that it will offer 40,000 scholarships for Vietnamese students, and introduced three additional training courses in its programme to support Vietnam’s digital transformation, as part of the Google Career Certificates programme.

Sci-Tech Innovation is an inevitable trend and a strategic breakthrough choice: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 28 attended the inauguration ceremony of a new establishment of the National Innovation Centre at Hanoi-based Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park (NIC Hoa Lac), and the opening of the Vietnam International Innovation Expo (VIIE) 2023, during which he affirmed science, technology, and innovation can help Vietnam board the world's “development and growth ship”.

Sci-Tech Conference discusses how AI changes modern marketing AI is the next big shift in modern marketing, the MMA Impact conference titled "AI-Powered Business Innovation: Navigating Impact" heard in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26.