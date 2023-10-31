Vietnamese, Korean partners promote global AI Hub
Partners from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea have agreed five deals on cooperation and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in medical, healthcare, smart city, and automation in the central city, making it a centre of global AI innovation.
The Vietnam -Korea AI Hub and partners from Korea have agreed to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in medical, healthcare, smart city, and automation in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Partners from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea have agreed five deals on cooperation and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in medical, healthcare, smart city, and automation in the central city, making it a centre of global AI innovation.
It’s a positive signal of immediate progress between the RoK and central Vietnam since the Vietnam Innovation Network in Korea (VINK) introduced the Da Nang-Seoul Start-up Innovation Centre and the Vietnam-Korea AI (VKAI) Hub in Da Nang City in early October.
VINK Chairman Nguyen Quang Phuoc said the recent agreements among Korean and local partners would be a key base for faster and deeper cooperation of the RoK in central Vietnam and nationwide.
He said the VKAI Hub – based in Da Nang – inked deals with the Korea Artificial Intelligence Association (KORAIA); S-LAB (a member of VINK); the research centre of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital; OTOM company (specialising in portable X-ray manufacturing), Jayroun Soft Corp.; ONYCOM Inc; LBS Tech, and Polaris Consulting Group in boosting and connecting the global AI ecology system, public health, and innovation between Vietnam, the RoK, and the world.
The locally based Hospital No 199 and Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital agreed to develop a global AI healthcare system – a positive step in providing service to all people, tourists, and foreigners in central Vietnam and the world.
Phuoc said efforts had been made by the Global Startup Immigration Centre and VINK in building a working space and a destination for innovative startup projects and investors not only from Korea but from global partners as well.
Earlier, EM&AI company and two partners – AI20X Vietnam and WeNet – signed strategic agreements on generative AI Vagent (voice bot), a solution for automatic calls and messages in Vietnamese and English, as well as marketing and customer care AI systems.
The first surface-mount technology (SMT) factory manufacturing printed circuit boards and electronic components for export was put into operation at Da Nang Hi-Tech Park from early 2021.
Samsung began establishing the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) at the city’s Duy Tan Private University, and supporting two businesses – Trung Nam Group and Tan Long Paper and Package Company – in building the first smart factories in the city.
The RoK’s LG Electronics also set up its R&D centre – the second in Vietnam – in Da Nang.
Taiwan’s Foxlink International company flocked to build a 135 million USD electronics factory investment project at the city’s Hi-Tech Park.
The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Information Technology University began training the first 500 semiconductor and chip design engineers in central Vietnam in 2024-2027.
The city’s digital economy, including 900 IT businesses and 115,000 manpower, contributed a 19.7% share in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2022./.