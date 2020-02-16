Society Vietnam Airlines conducts three flights to take Chinese citizens home The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted three flights on February 15 to take Chinese citizens home in accordance with their wish, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

Society HCM City strengthens COVID-19 prevention in apartment buildings The Construction Department of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a document urging People’s Committees of 24 districts in the city to intensify epidemic preventive measures at apartment buildings amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Society Prime Minister requires further expansion of social insurance coverage Vietnam has basically achieved the target of health insurance for all, but it still needs to further expand the coverage of social insurance, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City schools to stay shut for another week Local officials in HCM City and Hanoi announced on February 14 that schools will remain shut for at least another week due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.