Vietnamese language course opens in Austria
A Vietnamese language course for young Vietnamese generations opened in Vienna, Austria on February 15.
Overseas Vietnamese in Austria (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Dung said apart from Vietnamese teaching and learning, it is necessary to give overseas Vietnamese youths an insight into Vietnam’s traditional culture and inspire their patriotism.
He hoped that the Vietnamese language teaching model will be expanded to other Austrian localities, especially those home to many Vietnamese people.
Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Association (VWA) in Austria Bui Thanh Hai also thanked the Vietnamese embassy for supporting the opening of the course, which was planned last year.
Before the course is launched, the embassy, in coordination with the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, held courses to standardise Vietnamese language teaching programmes for VWA members and Vietnamese students who engage in teaching.
The embassy called on philanthropists to establish a study encouragement fund to maintain classes every Saturday on its premises./.
