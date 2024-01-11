Vietnamese language training to get due attention among OVs: official
The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs will support and encourage overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to preserve traditional culture, especially Vietnamese language, in 2024, according to Le Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the committee.
Le Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese chairs a press meeting on January 11. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs will support and encourage overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to preserve traditional culture, especially Vietnamese language, in 2024, according to Le Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the committee.
Speaking at a press briefing on January 11, Hang informed that there are currently around 6 million Vietnamese people living in 130 countries and territories, and the number of overseas Vietnamese will increase in the future.
In 2023 – the first year celebrating the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad, activities were held around the world to step up the Vietnamese-speaking campaign among OVs, including forums and seminars on innovating the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language.
The deputy minister stated that last year, external affairs, including the OV work, was comprehensively implemented on all channels and at all levels.
During foreign trips, the country’s leaders spent time to meet with the Vietnamese community in the host countries, showing their responsibility and affection for OVs. They also proposed leaders of the host countries pay attention to, support, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese expats.
Overseas Vietnamese are a very important bridge in the friendship between Vietnam and other countries, stressed the official.
Regarding the annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme - the biggest external and cultural event for OVs, Hang said that the event will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 1-2, or the 22nd and 23rd days of the last lunar month.
The programme will see the presence of leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, and officials from the Foreign Ministry and other ministries and localities, as well as a large number of OVs returning from around the world, she added./.