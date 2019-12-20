Politics Deputy PM talks with WB guests about power development Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 20 for Regional Director of the World Bank (WB)'s Infrastructure Department in the East Asia and Pacific Region Ranjit Lamech and WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dion.

Politics Vietnam remains Laos’ important partner: magazine Vietnam’s investment flows into Laos face multiple challenges but promising outlook is still ahead, said an article of the Laos-Viet magazine on December 19.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in many countries Vietnamese embassies in many countries continued to host events to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and took the occasion to introduce the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence.

Politics Party leader urges army to lead in preventing “self-evolution” The army should lead the way in preventing internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a meeting on December 19 with a delegation of exemplars in building the all-people national defence in 2009-2019.