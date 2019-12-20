Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured
The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), in recognition of their contributions to the three countries’ relations.
Defence officials of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia pose for a photo at the ceremony in Hanoi on December 20 (Photo: VNA)
The presentation ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 20, on the occasion of the VPA’s 75th founding anniversary (December 22).
On behalf of the President of Vietnam, Defence Minister, Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich presented the first-class Independence Order to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Cambodia, Gen. Tea Banh, to honour the latter’s dedication to the bilateral defence ties, which has helped strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Representing the President of Laos, the country’s Defence Minister Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath presented the first-class Issara (Freedom) Order to Minister Lich and the second-class Issara Order to head of the VPA’s General Department of Politics Gen. Luong Cuong.
With their contributions to the time-tested friendship and all-round cooperation between the peoples and militaries of Vietnam and Cambodia, Lich and Cuong were also granted with the first-class Friendship Orders of the Kingdom of Cambodia by Gen. Tea Banh.
Expressing their pride to receive the honours, on behalf of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s leaders, Gen. Lich thanked the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia for their special attention to officers and soldiers of the VPA.
He emphasised that the friendship and solidarity among the three countries are the factor ensuring the success of their revolutions and national development and defence in the past, at present, as well as in the future.
Vietnam will serve as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, which will be an important year for implementing the ASEAN Community blueprints for the next five years. The year will also mark the 25-year membership of the country in the regional bloc.
The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence wishes to receive more coordination and support from its Lao and Cambodian counterparts at the regional forum so that it can fulfill its responsibility, thus helping to boost ASEAN’s solidarity, enhance the bloc’s strength, and promote the building of a cohesive and strong ASEAN, the minister noted.
Addressing the event, Minister Tea Banh appreciated the VPA’s support for Cambodia to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime.
The Friendship Orders bestowed upon Lich and Cuong help reflect his country’s gratitude to the VPA’s heroic sacrifices helping with Cambodia’s revival and development, along with its contributions to the two countries’ solid friendship and multifaceted cooperation, he added.
Highlighting the Laos-Vietnam traditional solidarity, Minister Chansamone Chanyalath affirmed that the Lao army and people always bear in mind that every success of Laos’ revolution in the past as well as national development and defence at present is associated with the precious solidarity and assistance from the Vietnamese army and people.
He expressed thanks to the Vietnamese Party, Government, army and people for their valuable sentiments for the Lao army and people./.