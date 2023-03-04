Business State budget collection from export-import down in two months State budget collection from export-import activities in the first two months stood at 56.33 trillion VND (2.37 billion USD), or 13.3% of the estimate, down 19.4% year-on-year, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs (Vietnam Customs).

Business Coffee exports enjoy double-digit growth in February Vietnam exported 180,000 tonnes of coffee worth 393 million USD in February, representing a rise of 28.7% in volume and 22% in value on-year, according to figures given by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Focal public investment key to effective disbursement: official A key measure to effective public investment disbursement is to promote investment with focuses, with priority given to regional linkage projects to create new socio-economic development spaces for localities, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at a regular Cabinet press conference on March 3.

Videos Vietnam boosting consumption of agricultural products in Europe Trade promotions will be held from June 8-18 in France, Germany, and Poland to boost the consumption of Vietnamese agricultural products in the European market.