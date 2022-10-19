Vietnamese, Lao localities forge cooperation
Officials from the People’s Council of Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam and Sekong province of Laos met to exchange experience in Quang Nam’s Tam Ky city on October 18.
Phan Viet Cuong, Chairman of the People’s Council of Quang Nam, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Quang Nam (VNA) – Officials from the People’s Council of Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam and Sekong province of Laos met to exchange experience in Quang Nam’s Tam Ky city on October 18.
The two sides briefed each other on potential, advantages and socio-economic situation in their respective localities.
They agreed to hold annual conferences, training courses on political theory and exchange programmes for council officials.
Quang Nam will provide office equipment for the People’s Councils of Sekong and its four districts.
Phan Viet Cuong, Chairman of the People’s Council of Quang Nam, affirmed that a delegation of the council will visit Sekong next year./.