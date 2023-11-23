Vietnamese, Lao localities tighten cooperation
Dan Hoa commune in Quang Binh province’s Minh Hoa district on November 22 was twinned with Langkhang hamlet cluster in Boualapha district of Laos’s Khammouane province.
Representatives of Dan Hoa commune and Langkhang hamlet cluster sign a document to set up their twinning ties (Photo: VNA)
This move is hoped to contribute to strengthening special friendship and solidarity between people in border areas.
Accordingly, the two sides are responsible for disseminating and encouraging locals to participate in protecting the status quo of the borderline and border makers; and not committing acts that relocate, destroy or damage border markers, border identification signs and public works, change the borderline or the natural flow of border rivers and streams.
Each party must promptly inform the other when dangerous epidemics occur, and create conditions for and help in emergency care, medical examination and treatment, prevention, support each other in economic development.
Vice Chairman of the Quang Binh People’s Committee Ho An Phong requested authorities of Minh Hoa and Boualapha districts and the twinned localities to continue encouraging locals to strictly follow legal documents on border management and protection, and join hands in safeguarding border areas and makers, thus contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development./.