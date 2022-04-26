Vietnamese, Laos Fronts foster cooperation
Officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) discussed their cooperation in 2022 during an online meeting on April 26.
The event was co-chaired by Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and Vice President of the LFND Central Committee Chanpheng Southivong.
Tai extended his greetings to the Lao side on the occasion of their traditional New Year (Bun Pi May), and commended the achievements the LFND has recorded, especially in promoting great national unity and patriotism among Laotians at home and abroad, and guiding agencies and the public to implement the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s policies and guidelines.
The Vietnamese official noted his hope that the LFND will uphold its role and gain more achievements in the time ahead.
The year 2022 marks the 60th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5), 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18), and the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year, he said.
Tai suggested the sides coordinate together to well organise celebrations, enhance people-to-people exchanges and pay more attention to the communication work to help people of the two countries, especially youths, to understand more about the special, faithful and rare relationship.
Regarding the memorandum of understanding reached at a conference between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, Tai said the VFF and the LFND should instruct all-level front committees, especially those in border provinces, to implement the document, and analyse its advantages and challenges.
Chanpheng also expressed his hope that the two sides will further effectively deploy the cooperation agreements, and coordinate to organise visits by their leaders as well as training courses and exchanges.
The Lao official believed that their bilateral cooperation will be deepened in an effective and practical manner, thus helping to foster the Vietnam-Laos friendship./.