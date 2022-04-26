Politics Many former officials of Binh Thuan province disciplined The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. ​

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou Vietnam and Laos need to maintain the regular exchange of delegations and high-ranking officials and strive to turn economic, trade and investment cooperation into a pillar of bilateral relations, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 26.

Politics PM extends condolence to Japan over tourist boat accident Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 26 sent a message of condolences to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio over the great loss of human lives and property as a tourist boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Hokkaido prefecture.