Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son busy at AMM-56 Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined officials of other ASEAN member countries and its partners at the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) with the US, within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta on July 14 morning.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets Japanese counterpart Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on July 13 had a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa, on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics AMM-56: FM attends meetings between ASEAN and partners Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son continued to join his counterparts from ASEAN countries in attending the ASEAN+1 meetings with Japan, the Republic of Korea, the European Union (EU), the UK, Canada, and the ASEAN+3 meeting, within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia,on July 13.