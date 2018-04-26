Do Tu Tung wins three golds and sets one world youth record at the Asian championship (Photo screenshot)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese athletes have grabbed 11 gold medals from the Asian Weightlifting Federation Junior and Youth Championships in Urgench, Uzbekistan.



Ngo Son Dinh won three golds in the junior boys’ 56kg categories. His results were 115kg in snatch, 143kg in clean and jerk and 258kg in total.



Pham Dinh Thi snapped up two golds in the junior girls’ 48kg class. She lifted 92kg in the clean and jerk and 161kg in total. Thi claimed a silver medal in the snatch with 69kg.



Other titles went to Lai Gia Thanh (three golds) in the youth men’s 56kg pool and Do Tu Tung (three golds) in the junior boys’ 50kg.



Tung on April 23 made his name as he set up a new world youth record in the clean and jerk of 128kg, beating the old one of 127kg by Thai Teerapat Chomchuen last year.



The team also grabbed six silver and three bronze medals.



The competition which is a Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Qualification event started on April 23 and will close on April 30 with the participation of 248 lifters from 22 countries.-VNA