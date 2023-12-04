Professor Bach was placed at the second position in H-index. This index measures the proportion of contributions made within a given discipline, and the awards and achievements of the scientists.

The ranking of top rising stars of science includes leading scientists from all major areas of science. It was based on a meticulous examination of 166,880 scientists on Google Scholar and Microsoft Academic Graph.

Topping the index this year is scholar Mohsen Sheikholeslami from Iran. Professor Tran Xuan Bach is the only Vietnamese representative present in the top 10 of the list. His ranking is one place higher than in 2022.

Professor Bach focuses on environmental health, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and psychological interventions. He was recognized as the youngest Associate Professor in Viet Nam at the age of 32 in 2016./.

VNA