Vietnamese ministry donates medical devices to Chinese people
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has presented medical devices to help the Chinese people cope with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.
The devices were handed to the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 8.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh said MoIT officials share nCoV-caused difficulties facing the Chinese people, especially residents in Wuhan city, and expressed his admiration for extraordinary efforts by the Chinese Government and people to fight the acute respiratory disease.
Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo thanked the ministry for its support, saying he believed that with the great endeavours of the Chinese Government and people, the epidemic will be stamped out soon.
As important partners of each other, Vietnam and China should closely coordinate to minimimise the disease’s impacts on bilateral trade, including trade activities at border gates, he said.
As of February, a total of 811 people had died of the disease and almost 37,200 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Health on February 9 confirmed the 14th case of nCoV infection./.