Society Deputy PM stresses importance of community-based isolation in nCoV fight Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed the importance of the community-based isolation as a measure to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that is threatening to spread further.

Society Civil servants spend weekends assisting local residents When we talk about weekends, we might think about getting away or a cozy family gathering. However, civil servants in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province have a different way of spending their weekends.

Society Vietnamese community in Czech Republic helps fire victims Representatives of Vietnamese associations and societies in the Czech Republic on February 7 handed nearly 252,100 koruna (about 10,000 EUR) over to the administration of Vejprty to help victims of a fire at the support centre for the handicapped in the city.

Society PM: Thua Thien-Hue must quickly overcome nCoV impact Thua Thien-Hue must push up production and business activities so as to quickly overcome the impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on February 8.