At the US IndieFEST Film Awards, the movie was honoured with the Award of Merit and the Award of Excellence.

The film also won the "Best Narrative Feature Film" and "Best International Collaboration" awards at the 2021 Paris International Film Festival, which honours independent studios. Meanwhile, actress Hoang Thi Bich Phuong has won the best actress award for her role in the film.

The movie tells the tale of a beautiful and strong-willed Vietnamese nurse Nguyen Thi Hoa (starring Phuong) in the 1930s who faces various ups and downs, and sorrows. It is the first one that the young actress has ever starred in.

The film was co-directed by Xiang Guo of China and Nguyen Minh Phuong, with Bill Einreinhofer being its executive producer.

