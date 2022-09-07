Politics Danish Crown Prince congratulates Vietnam on National Day Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik congratulated Vietnam on its 77th National Day and expressed his delight at the fine development of the two countries’ relations while attending a recent get-together hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy on this occasion.

Politics Greetings continue to flow in on National Day Foreign leaders continue to extend greetings to Vietnam on the occasion of the country's 77th National Day (September 5).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Investigation into human trafficking to Cambodia continues: Government officials Government officials reported on the issue of Vietnamese being tricked into working illegally in Cambodia at the Government's regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 6.