Vietnamese naval ship wraps off visit to Indonesia
Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 anchored at Cam Ranh port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 6, concluding its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy, according to the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper.
At Cam Ranh port (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 anchored at Cam Ranh port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 6, concluding its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy, according to the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper.
Colonel Nguyen Van Ngan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 4, who headed the Vietnamese delegation aboard the ship, called the trip a success.
It has helped increase mutual understanding, trust, friendship, and cooperation between the sides, he affirmed.
At a meeting of Vietnamese naval officers aboard (Photo: qdnd.vn)Earlier, on the way to the Batu Ampar port of Indonesia, the Vietnamese ship engaged in long-distance seafaring training, and practiced command training, combat readiness coordination, and weapon and technical equipment mastery.
The ship arrived at Batu Ampar on August 29. While in Indonesia, Vietnamese naval officers paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Batam city and the Commander of the Indonesian Coast Guard in the West of Indonesia, among many other activities./.