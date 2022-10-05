Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy and a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy arrived at Lumut port in the Malaysian state of Perak on October 4, beginning a visit to Malaysia.



At a reception for the Vietnamese delegation, Rear Admiral Farizal Myeor, Deputy Commander of the Western Fleet of the Malaysian Navy, said the Malaysian Navy wishes to enhance cooperation and mutual understanding between the two navies through the visit.



He also said that Malaysia is promoting cooperation with countries in the region and the world, including Vietnam.





The Vietnam People's Navy delegation is welcomed at Lumut port in Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Colonel Huynh Vinh Tuyen, deputy director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, emphasised that collaboration between the two navies is considered a bright spot in the Vietnam-Malaysia defence cooperation. Since 2010, the two countries have established a bilateral naval consultation mechanism to periodically determine specific contents of cooperation in the future, he said, adding that the two navies have so far conducted three consultations.



The two navies regularly send delegations and ships to visit and support each other in organising international events, Tuyen noted.



The Vietnamese officer stated that through the visit he wants to convey a message of friendship, desire for cooperation, trust and mutual understanding between the two navies and armies. /.