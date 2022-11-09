Vietnamese Party, State leaders send congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee, while Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent flower baskets to King Norodom Sihamoni and CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Cambodia’s 69th Independence Day on November 9.
Celebrating the 69th Independence Day in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
On the occasion, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a letter of congratulations to King Norodom Sihamoni, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his greetings to Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also extended his congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.
In these congratulatory messages and letters, the CPV Central Committee and senior leaders of Vietnam lauded key achievements that Cambodia has reaped in the past nearly seven decades as well as the country’s effective COVID-19 control, positive outcomes in socio-economic recovery and development, and successful organisation of commune/ ward council elections in June this year.
The Vietnamese leader also highly appreciated Cambodia's role and important contributions as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2022, serving the building of a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community.
They believed that Cambodian people will obtain new and greater achievements in the cause of national safeguarding, construction and development.
Expressing their delight at the growth of the nations’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term stability, the CPV Central Committee and senior leaders said the sides have well coordinated activities in the Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam friendship year to mark the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
Vietnam will work with Cambodia in protecting, preserving and nurturing the bilateral relationship in order to bring benefits to their people, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, they remarked.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory letter to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn./.