Politics Public security minister receives US ambassador Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam reaffirmed Vietnam and the ministry’s willingness and commitment to further promoting relations with the US while receiving US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives Cambodian Deputy PM Men Sam An Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received in Phnom Penh on November 9 Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, during which they agreed to enhance cooperation between localities, especially border ones, and promote people-to-people exchange.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia issue joint statement Vietnam and Cambodia on November 9 issued a joint statement on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s two-day official visit to Cambodia, affirming the resolve to further consolidate and develop their friendship and cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

Politics Inspection commissions of Vietnamese, Lao Parties bolster cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee led by its Chairman Tran Cam Tu is paying a working visit to Laos on November 9 - 10.