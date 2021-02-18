Vietnamese photographer wins gold at international awards
Female Vietnamese photographer Khanh Phan has won two prizes, including a gold, at the 2020 Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA).
"The Children Dancing with Gongs" (Photo courtesy of photographer Khanh Phan)
She clinched the gold in the People/Culture category with her photo “The Children Dancing with Gongs”.
Taken in December 2018, the photo features children dancing with gongs at a festival of the Jrai ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
“Drying Fish” (Photo: courtesy of photographer Khanh Phan)Khanh also bagged a silver in the Advertising/Travel/Tourism category with a photo entitled “Drying Fish”, which was taken in July 2020 at Long Hai fish market in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
TIFA comprises major categories of Advertising, Architecture, Book, Editorial, Events, Fine Art, Nature, People, Portfolio, and Science. Each has several sub-categories.
The contest aims to recognise, honour, and connect talented photographers from around the world with a new audience in Tokyo’s creative circles.
Vietnamese photographer Bui Huy Trang won gold in the Book/Documentary category last year./.