“The Children Dancing with Gongs” (Photo courtesy of photographer Khanh Phan)

“Drying Fish” (Photo: courtesy of photographer Khanh Phan)

Female Vietnamese photographer Khanh Phan has won two prizes, including a gold, at the 2020 Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA).She clinched the gold in the People/Culture category with her photo “The Children Dancing with Gongs”.Taken in December 2018, the photo features children dancing with gongs at a festival of the Jrai ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.Khanh also bagged a silver in the Advertising/Travel/Tourism category with a photo entitled “Drying Fish”, which was taken in July 2020 at Long Hai fish market in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.TIFA comprises major categories of Advertising, Architecture, Book, Editorial, Events, Fine Art, Nature, People, Portfolio, and Science. Each has several sub-categories.The contest aims to recognise, honour, and connect talented photographers from around the world with a new audience in Tokyo’s creative circles.Vietnamese photographer Bui Huy Trang won gold in the Book/Documentary category last year./.