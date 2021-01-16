In the Architecture category for Professional, Le Viet Khanh won the third prize for his “Buddha on the top of Indochina” entry.

“Old man Cham” by Nguyen Tấn Tuấn won the third prize under portrait category for professional.

Monochrome Photography Awards conducts an annual competition for professional and amateur photographers. Its mission is to celebrate monochrome visions and discover the most amazing photographers from around the world./.

VNA