Politics PM welcomes, holds talks with German Chancellor German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Hanoi on November 13, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. On the same day, the German guest was welcomed by host leaders.

Politics Welcome ceremony held for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted an official welcome ceremony for visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Hanoi on November 13 afternoon.

Politics Communist parties of Vietnam, India to further beef up cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja and presented a congratulatory letter from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong to Raja on his re-election to this post at the recent 24th CPI Congress.

Politics HCM City's leader welcomes secretary of Cuban parliament, state council Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on November 12 received Homero Acosta Alvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba.