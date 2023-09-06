Jakarta (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta on September 6, on the occasion of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.



Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the positive development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and agreed to enhance regular all-level contacts to contribute to more effective, substantive and deeper cooperation between the two countries.



Conveying regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking leaders, Chinh affirmed that Vietnam considers its relationship with China as a strategic choice and a top priority.



According to him, Vietnamese ministries and agencies are working closely with Chinese relevant agencies to take concerted and effective measures toward realising important common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, including stepping up bilateral high-level exchanges and contacts in the near future.



Xi, for his part, conveyed warm regards from Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi and other Chinese high-ranking leaders to Party leader Trong and other Vietnamese leaders.



He welcomed PM Chinh's attendance at the opening of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning, Guangxi, and affirmed readiness to maintain regular high-level exchanges to deepen discussions on issues of shared concerns./.