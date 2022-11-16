Politics Vietnam, Thailand issue joint statement Vietnam and Thailand on November 16 issued a joint statement on the official visit of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Thailand.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Belgium: NA Vice Chairman In its foreign policy, Vietnam always treasures its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the European Union (EU) as well as Belgium and other EU member nations, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said at a reception for visiting First Vice President of the Belgian Senate Andries Gryffroy in Hanoi on November 16.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand promote enhanced strategic partnership State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation from Vietnam are in Thailand paying an official visit and attending the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Politics Vietnam treasures Strategic Partnership with France: NA Chairman Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the European Union (EU), France and other EU members, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told newly-appointed French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery.