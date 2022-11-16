Vietnamese President, Thai PM co-chair press conference
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha co-chaired an international press conference after their talks on November 16, providing information related to the talks and major orientations to promote all-around cooperation between the two countries.
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha co-chair an international press conference after their talks (Photo: VNA)
PM Prayuth spotlighted the significance of President Phuc’s official visit to Thailand, saying that it ushers in a new era in the bilateral relations.
Thailand and Vietnam are countries playing important economic and trade roles in the region, both in terms of scale and development potential, with a trade and investment linking system, he said.
He said at the talks, the two sides agreed to strengthen close economic cooperation to promote socio-economic recovery in the two countries and the region, especially in trade, investment, transportation and digital economy development, the PM said.
The two sides also agreed to coordinate in implementing a more convenient and faster form of electronic payment for goods and services between the two countries, removing trade barriers; and promoting the import and export of goods to third countries, especially farm produce, spare parts, equipment and medicines.
Vietnam and Thailand will strengthen cooperation in security - defence, particularly cyber and transnational security; and coordinate more closely within regional and international forums for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly apprecitated contributions of the Thai side, as well as PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha, to the fruitful development of the bilateral relations.
During the talks, he said, the two sides agreed to enhance political understanding and trust through the exchange of high-level and all-level visits; organise a joint cabinet meeting co-chaired by the two countries' PMs and other bilateral cooperation mechanisms at a convenient time. They will also coordinate to effectively carry out the Action Programme implementing the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership for the 2022-2027 period as well as signed agreements in various fields.
Vietnam and Thailand agreed to lift two-way trade to 25 - 30 billion USD by 2025 in a more balanced and sustainable direction; make it easier for the exchange of goods and services and create favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to expand investment and business cooperation, even in such new fields as digital economy, green growth and sustainable development, the President said.
Important cooperation areas such as infrastructure connectivity, agriculture, development assistance, labour, culture, tourism, business, people-to-people exhange and coooperarton between localities, will be the focus of the enhanced strategic partnership between the two nations, he added.
The two sides reached a consensus to creating favourable conditions for their expatriates to live, study and do business stably in each other's territories on the basis of compliance with local law.
Vietnam strongly supports Thailand to assume the APEC Chair in 2022, Phuc said, adding that the two sides agreed to work together to promote a united and resilient ASEAN and uphold ASEAN's central role; and maintain the bloc’s common stance on the East Sea, thus maintaining peace, stability, safety, security, freedom of navigation and aviation in the sea on the basis of respecting international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The two sides also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the Mekong Sub-region in promoting balanced and sustainable growth in the region./.