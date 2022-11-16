Politics Vietnam, Thailand issue joint statement Vietnam and Thailand on November 16 issued a joint statement on the official visit of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Thailand.

Politics Vietnamese President holds talks with Thai Prime Minister Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting its Strengthened Strategic Partnership with Thailand, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during their talks in Bangkok on November 16.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Belgium: NA Vice Chairman In its foreign policy, Vietnam always treasures its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the European Union (EU) as well as Belgium and other EU member nations, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said at a reception for visiting First Vice President of the Belgian Senate Andries Gryffroy in Hanoi on November 16.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand promote enhanced strategic partnership State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation from Vietnam are in Thailand paying an official visit and attending the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.