Politics UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping operations United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has applauded Vietnam’s engagement and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN on February 2.

Politics International scholars highlight CPV’s role in new period The Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies has published a book on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Party (February 3, 1930).

Politics Lao, Cambodian parties greet CPV on 92nd founding anniversary The Central Committees of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have sent their greetings to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its 92nd founding anniversary (February 3, 1930).