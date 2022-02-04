Vietnamese President wishes Beijing Winter Olympics, Paralympics success
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, wishing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics a complete success and extending Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the Olympic flame lit at the National Stadium in Beijing will be a symbol of the sports spirit transcending national boundaries. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, wishing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics a complete success and extending Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people.
Noting that the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are the biggest international sporting event of this year, President Phuc wrote Beijing will be the first city in the world to successfully host both the Summer and Winter Olympics in 2008 and 2022.
He said the Olympic flame lit at the National Stadium in Beijing will be a symbol of the sports spirit transcending national boundaries, which embodies the strong will and unity of mankind and inspires confidence in building a peaceful and prosperous world.
As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of China, Vietnam and its people fully support and firmly believe that China will successfully hold the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, President Phuc wrote./.