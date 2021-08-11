Vietnamese President’s visit reflects Laos-Vietnam unique ties: Lao FM
The freshly-ended Laos visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is obvious evidence for the special ties that can only be seen between Laos and Vietnam, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the outcomes of the visit, which took place from August 9-10.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a soeech at the Lao National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
He described the visit as an important historical milestone in the relationship between the two countries, contributing to reinforcing and elevating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.
The Lao FM underlined that 14 deals were signed during the visit, manifesting the success of the visit.
He commented that the Vietnamese leader’s visit was a great success, and stressed that the Lao side values and clearly feels the heart-felt sentiments that Vietnamese leaders give to Laos.
Lao Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith (Photo: VNA)
Regarding President Phuc’s delivering a speech at the Lao National Assembly, he said that this is a historical event of significant meaning, showing the close attention of the Party, State and people of Vietnam towards Laos.
On behalf of the Party, State and people of Laos, the minister expressed gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for always being ready to share difficulties, accompany with and support Laos in any circumstances./.