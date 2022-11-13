Vietnamese, Russian FMs meet on sidelines of ASEAN Summits
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 12 (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
Son affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and pays attention to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres.
For his part, Lavrov said Russia always views Vietnam as an important partner in the region and hopes that the Southeast Asian nation will continue to act as a bridge helping Russia expand relations with other ASEAN members.
The two ministers noted with satisfaction that Vietnam-Russia political ties have been maintained through conversations and meetings held in all channels.
They agreed to soon organise the 24th meeting of the Vietnam - Russia Intergovernmental Committee on economic - trade and scientific - technical cooperation to identify collaboration orientations for the time ahead.
Both sides shared the view that the two foreign ministries should keep bringing into play their coordinating role in stepping up the implementation of agreements reached between senior Vietnamese and Russian leaders, and enhance their ties, including in the implementation of the ministries’ cooperation plan.
At the meeting between the two ministers. (Photo: VNA)Regarding the Ukraine situation, Son said Vietnam always pays attention to and keeps a close watch on developments, affirming Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes must be resolved via peaceful measures in line with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and that it hopes the parties concerned will end the conflict and resume dialogue soon.
As an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is ready to help with promoting dialogue and seeking solutions to soon stabilise the situation in Ukraine, he added./.