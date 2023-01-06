Business Booming e-commerce sales provides opportunities for cooperatives Booming e-commerce in Vietnam is providing significant opportunities to promote sales while cooperatives are trying to improve the quality of their products to meet consumers' demands better.

Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on January 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Outstanding economic events of Vietnam in 2022 Faster-than-expected GDP growth, the upgrade of Vietnam's credit ratings, and big fluctuations in the corporate bond market are among notable events of the Vietnamese economy in 2022. The following is the list of the top 10 defining events of the economy this year selected by the Vietnam News Agency.

Over 549 million USD invested in HCM City's export processing, industrial zones More than 549 million USD worth of new and additional investment was poured into export processing and industrial zones of Ho Chi Minh City in 2022, about 9.8% higher than the target, statistics showed.