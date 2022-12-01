Tra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products
Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
Workers process tra fish at the factory of the Hung Ca Co. Ltd in Thanh Binh district, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
During the first 11 months, tra fish export value increased 63% from a year earlier to nearly 2.3 billion USD. The second fastest growth was seen in tuna, up 40% to 941 million USD, followed by squid and octopus with 30% and 704 million USD.
Shrimp exports generated over 4 billion USD in revenue, rising 14% year-on-year.
The US remains the biggest importer of fishery products from Vietnam, with over 2 billion USD in value, up nearly 10%.
Meanwhile, aquatic exports to China and Japan stood at about 1.6 billion USD each, the EU more than 1.2 billion USD, and the Republic of Korea 882 million USD. Members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), including Japan, accounted for more than 26% of Vietnam’s total fishery exports, with nearly 2.7 billion USD in value, up 34%.
In total, Vietnam earned 10.2 billion USD from fishery exports in the 11 months, increasing almost 28% from the same period in 2021.
However, November marked the first time this year to witness a decline in exports, down over 14% year-on-year to 780 million USD.
Le Hang, director for communications at VASEP, said exports have slowed during the latter half as a result of an inflation-triggered decrease in import demand. Overseas shipments are forecast to contract even more in December, and the downward trend may linger into 2023./.