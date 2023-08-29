Business National CPI increases 0.88% in August Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in August increased 0.88% month-on-month, fueled by higher prices of petroleum, rice and housing, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.

Business Expert: Vietnamese economy to continue growth track Country Director of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) in Vietnam Andreas Stoffers has anticipated that the Vietnamese economy will continue its growth track.

Business Reference exchange rate up 21 VND on August 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,963 VND/USD on August 29, up 21 VND from the previous session.

Business Decree on regulatory sandbox for Fintech to be introduced A decree on regulatory sandbox for Fintech has been scheduled to come into force in Q3/2023, getting online lenders out of the regulatory limbo that they have been trapped in for years.