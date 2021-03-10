Politics Vietnam, India boost defence collaboration Vietnam and India have agreed to quickly carry out defence cooperation activities after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control and the two Governments remove movement restrictions.

Politics Announcement of 13th Party Central Committee’s second plenum The 13th Party Central Committee issued an announcement on March 9 after completing all the working programme of its second plenum.

Politics Party Central Committee adopts resolution of second plenum The second plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up on March 9 after two days of sitting with the adoption of the meeting’s resolution.

Politics Da Nang city plans to host annual Vietnam-RoK festival The central city of Da Nang is planning to host an annual Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) festival to boost cultural exchanges, investment promotions and development of tourism, trade, health care and education, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh has said.