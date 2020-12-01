Vietnam, Singapore bolster security cooperation
Minister of Public Security General To Lam held phone talks with Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on November 30.
Minister of Public Security General To Lam holds phone talks with Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam (Photo: cand.com.vn)
During the phone talks, Lam affirmed the Ministry of Public Security and competent law enforcement authorities in Singapore have consolidated collaboration, contributing to promoting the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Partnership which was established in 2013.
Lauding the role of Singapore as the chair of ASEAN’s hi-tech crime prevention events, Lam said his ministry has already sent officers to work at the Interpol’s ASEAN Cybercrime Operations Desk.
He hoped to receive further cooperation and support from the Singaporean side in the field as well as cooperative mechanisms in the framework of the Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC) and ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC).
The Ministry of Public Security spoke highly of K Shanmugam’s suggestion to hold phone talks to discuss the World Health Organisation’s recommendation on cannabis use in medical study, he added.
K. Shanmugam, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on successful organisation of the 14th AMMTC, while expressing his belief that the collaboration between Vietnam and Singapore, especially between their law enforcement agencies, will further develop and reap important outcomes in the future./.