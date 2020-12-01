Politics Vietnamese, Dutch PMs hold phone talks Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on November 30.

Politics NA Chairwoman attends ceremony marking 990th anniversary of Nghe An Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh Square, Vinh city, central Nghe An province to celebrate the 990th anniversary of the name of Nghe An (1030-2020) and receive a certificate recognising Hoanh Son communal house in Nam Dan district as a special national relic site.

Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives outgoing Cuban Ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Tores Rivera in Hanoi on November 30.

Politics Top leader sends congratulations on UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent his message of congratulations to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People of the UN.