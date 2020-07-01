Huynh Nguyen Khang (R), a 10th grader at Gia Dinh High School in HCM City (Source: baomoi.com)



Hanoi (VNA) - Huynh Nguyen Khang, a 10th grader at Gia Dinh High School in HCM City, recently won a gold medal at an international film contest for his short film on environmental protection.

The six-minute film triumphed at the 2020 International Sustainable World Energy, Engineering and Environment Project (ISWEEEP) held in Texas, the US, and for high school students from around the world.

He said his film aims to change the habit of using single-use plastic bags and containers, thereby reducing the amount of plastic waste./.