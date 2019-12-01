Vietnamese students win high prizes at int’l invention show
Vietnamese students brought home two gold and one silver medals and two special prizes at the International Invention Show (INOVA) 2019, which recently took place in Croatia, announced the Hanoi Department of Education and Training.
Vietnamese students compete at the invention show (Source: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation comprised high school students in Hanoi and Quang Ninh province.
Notably, the “Process of making biodegradable food wrapping film” project of the 12th graders of the Kim Anh High School in Hanoi’s Soc Son district was honoured with a trophy and a medal awarded by the Romanian Inventors Forum.
The event was jointly organised by the Croatian Inventors Network and the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA) in Zagreb city on November 13-16, with over 500 innovative products from 31 countries and territories being on show./.
