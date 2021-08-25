Vietnamese swimmers begin journey at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Swimmers Trinh Thi Bich Nhu and Vo Thanh Tung will be the first Vietnamese athletes to compete at the first official competition day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on August 25.
In the morning, Nhu is set to compete at the qualification of the women’s 50m freestyle S6. The top eight in the qualification will advance to the final held in the afternoon.
The female swimmer attended the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.
Meanwhile, Tung will represent Vietnam at the men’s 200m freestyle S5.
He won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and three golds together with two silvers at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.
Five years ago, Vietnamese athletes with disabilities made their mark at the 15th Paralympics when they won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.
The Tokyo Paralympics is to be held from August 24 to September 5 with the participation of 4,400 athletes from 160 countries and territories around the world./.