Culture - Sports VFF considers stopping 2021 V.League 1 The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has proposed that the Vietnam Professional Football Jointstock Company (VPF) and clubs consider stopping the 2021 V.League 1.

Culture - Sports Japanese people cheer on Vietnamese athletes with disabilities Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have received enthusiastic support from the mayor and residents of Kokubunji city, Tokyo - one of the "host town" of Vietnam at the Paralympics as there is one more day left before the beginning of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics).

Culture - Sports Thanh Hoa promotes cultural heritage values through tourism The central province of Thanh Hoa, home to a large number of tangible and intangible heritage including various traditional festivals, is rolling out practical measures to combine tourism development with the preservation and promotion of the heritages' values.

Culture - Sports HCM City’s 8th grader wins special prize of COVID-19 drawing contest With her painting “Vietnam niem tin chien thang” (Vietnam faith in victory), Tran Nguyen Uyen Nghi, an 8th grader from Ho Chi Minh City, won the special prize of a drawing contest on the COVID-19 pandemic, the organising board announced on August 22.