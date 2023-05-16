Politics Seminar spotlights Vietnam-France relations A seminar on Vietnam’s diplomatic policy on the Indo-Pacific region and Vietnam-France relations was held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris on May 15.

Politics Vietnam attends ESCAP’s 79th session in Bangkok Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet is attending the 79th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) that is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 15 and 16, with the participation of nearly 650 delegates from 49 countries and territories as well as regional and international organisations.

Politics Vietnam, Northern Ireland forge multi-faceted cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long visited Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland, from May 9-11, aiming to promote multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides, especially in business, trade, education, climate change response, and people-to-people exchange.

Politics Diplomat meets Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance head Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu paid a courtesy visit to Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA) Nikai Toshihiro in Tokyo on May 15.