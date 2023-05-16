Vietnamese, Tanzanian parties enhance cooperation
Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai held talks with Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Party of the Revolution of Tanzania, in Hanoi on May 15.
An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai held talks with Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Party of the Revolution of Tanzania, in Hanoi on May 15.
Mai said that Vietnam always pays attention to and keeps a close watch on the situation in Tanzania, and is delighted to see the country's achievements in economic development and poverty reduction, as well as its contributions to building a peaceful, stable and prosperous East Africa region under the leadership of the Tanzanian party.
Vietnam attaches importance to its cooperation and friendship with African countries, including Tanzania, she said, adding that the two sides have many similarities and can complement each other to optimise benefits and enhance each country's position in the international arena.
Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (R) presents a gift to Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Party of the Revolution of Tanzania. (Photo: VNA)Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements over the past more than 35 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), Abdulrahman Omar Kinana said he believes the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the CPV, will reap more fruits in the coming time.
The party and state of Tanzania want to learn from Vietnam’s experience in Party building, economic growth model reform, and agricultural and rural development.
During the talks, the two sides exchanged opinions on the world and regional situations, as well as the situation of each party and country. They agreed to tighten relations between the two parties to create a firm political foundation to promote bilateral ties.
They also agreed to promote theoretical and practical exchanges on the leadership; strengthen cooperation in personnel training; facilitate trade and investment activities; encourage cultural cooperation, people-to-people exchanges; and closely coordinate at international forums and multilateral mechanisms, for the benefit of each party and country, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development./.