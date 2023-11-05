Vietnamese to enjoy one-week Tet holiday in 2024
The Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will last seven days from February 8 to 14, 2024, per an official document approved by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The decision was made at the proposal of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
The Lunar New Year festival or Tet is the largest Vietnamese traditional celebration and has been since ancient times. It is not only a spiritual event that marks the change from one year to the next, but it also embodies the national culture of the country by reflecting the values and beliefs of Vietnamese people.
Vietnamese people believe that Tet marks the beginning of a new year, a day of hope and belief in new and good things and a farewell to the old./.