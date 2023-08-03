World Cambodia imposes VAT on cigarettes The Cambodian Government has implemented a value-added tax (VAT) on cigarettes to combat the health risks associated with smoking and tobacco products.

World Indonesia to implement Golden Visa policy this month Indonesia's Golden Visa policy, which will offer visa exemption for foreign companies or foreigners who make a large investment in the country, is likely to be issued in one or two weeks, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on August 1.

World Malaysia’s labour market sees improvements Malaysia’s labour market continued to see improvements in 2022 with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.9 % and a higher employment rate, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Indonesia calls for cooperation in maintaining regional marine security Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on August 2 called on countries to strengthen marine cooperation and abide by international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.