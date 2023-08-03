Vietnamese top legislator’s visit to Indonesia holds strategic significance: scholar
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Indonesia and his attendance at the General Assembly of the 44th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) holds a strategic significance, said an Indonesian scholar.
Senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies Veeramalla Anjaiah (L) in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's reporter. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) –
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS), said the visit clearly demonstrates the Vietnamese leaders' interest in promoting relations with Indonesia and symbolises the spirit of solidarity and trust between the leaders of the two countries, who are willing to work towards deeper cooperation for the sake of the people as well as peace and stability within Southeast Asia.
It will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Indonesia, he stressed.
He noted that Hue’s visit to Jakarta is taking place at a crucial time as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership, and Indonesia assumes the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2023 and the host of AIPA-44.
Anjaiah said during his visit from August 4 to 7, Hue is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani to discuss ways on improving the strategic partnership between the two countries, and parliamentary cooperation between their respective legislative bodies, as well as all matters related to the bilateral friendship, and peace and prosperity in Southeast Asia.
According to the expert, Vietnam and Indonesia have had a long-standing and close-knit relationship. Diplomatic relations were built on the foundation established by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno. In 2013, the two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in the growing bilateral ties and demonstrating unity, mutual understanding, and respect between them.
The international relations researcher reiterated that, over the years, many Vietnamese leaders have paid visits to Indonesia, including those by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2017, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in 2021 and 2023, and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in 2022.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Vietnam in 2018 to promote the bilateral relations, he noted.
Two-way trade has witnessed strong growth in recent years, surpassing 14 billion USD in 2022.
At regional and international forums, Vietnam consistently expresses its support for Indonesia's role as ASEAN Chair and Jakarta's initiatives in the ASEAN agenda, contributing to promoting peace and development in the region. Vietnam and Indonesia also share the same stance in addressing regional challenges.
The Vietnam - Indonesia cooperation is increasingly strengthened, demonstrated by their comprehensive and diverse collaboration across various fields from agriculture, defence, science and technology to economics, education, fishery, and tourism. Tourism is a promising area of cooperation with huge potential.
Regarding cooperation within AIPA, Anjaiah said Vietnam plays a crucial role in the initiatives and resolutions of the Assembly in recent times, as well as in in-depth discussions on its priority areas, including ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Vietnam has always been an active and proactive member in implementing AIPA’s resolutions.
He stated that AIPA-44 is expected to adopt 34 resolutions, including three proposed by Vietnam, focusing on addressing key challenges in the region, and promoting cooperation among its members.
These documents show Vietnam's enthusiasm in promoting innovation, development of science and technology, digital transformation, and empowering women, the expert said.
Anjaiah said he hopes at the upcoming AIPA-44, Vietnam will continue to assert its leadership and pioneering role in initiatives and resolutions, including building the ASEAN Community, promoting ASEAN's central role in the region, and enhancing parliamentary cooperation among the ASEAN member countries.
Both Vietnam and Indonesia have made significant contributions to ASEAN and are committed to enhancing the bloc's role in coping with global challenges. They also share the same perception of resolving disputes through peaceful measures, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said./.