A park in Japan (Source: Internet)

– The number of Vietnamese tourist arrivals to Japan rose 21.8 percent in July to 40,800, the Japan National Tourism Oranisation (JNTO) said on August 21.Statistics from the JNTO show that the total number of foreign holiday-makers visiting Japan last month was more than 2.99 million, up 5.6 percent.China topped the list with the largest number of visitors hitting 1.05 million, a year-on-year increase of 19.5 percent.The number of tourists from the US surged 6.9 percent to 156,000, while those from the UK reached 28,900, up 9 percent.However, the number of visitors from the Republic of Korea was 561,700, down 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year. - VNA