Society Infographic Quang Ninh tops public administration performance index The northern province of Quang Ninh was ranked top in the 2020 PAPI report, which offers an overview of provinces’ performance through measuring the satisfaction of their citizens, with an aggregate dimensional performance score of 48.881.

Society Infographic Vietnam to receive 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 Vietnam is expected to secure 60 million doses in 2021 as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative and AstraZeneca has committed 30 million doses to the country.