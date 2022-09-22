Vietnamese universities, foreign partners co-launch over 400 training courses

Student at University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC), which is having a joint program with the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City's University of Social Sciences and Humanities (Source: UMC)

Hanoi (VNA) – Universities nationwide are implementing more than 400 joint training programmes with foreign countries for the undergraduate level, as per statistics from the Ministry of Education and Training’s Department of International Cooperation.



Of the programmes, 186 were licensed by autonomous higher education institutions and 222 by the ministry.



The UK tops the lineup of foreign nations by joining 101 join programmes, or about 25% of the total. It is followed by the US with 59 programmes, France 53, Australia 37 and the Republic of Korea (RoK) 27.



Meanwhile, between 2016 and 2021, Vietnam annually welcomed 4,000 – 6,000 foreign students on average. The figure was the highest in 2019 with 6,300, dropping to some 3,000 each in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.



Up to 80% of the foreign students in Vietnam come from Laos and Cambodia. Their proportion is followed by that of those from the RoK, China, France, and Japan. Most of them study short-term courses and undergraduate programmes.



The Vietnam National Universities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are currently offering training to the highest numbers of students belonging to different nationalities, at 74 and 44, respectively./.

