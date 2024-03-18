Vietnamese, US universities seal training cooperation deal
The Hanoi-based National Economic University (NEU) and the US’s Andrews University are set to team up in a four-year business administration bachelor’s programme.
At the ceremony (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi-based National Economic University (NEU) and the US’s Andrews University are set to team up in a four-year business administration bachelor’s programme.
At a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 18 to exchange cooperation documents between the two sides, Assoc. Prof. Dr Le Trung Thanh, Dean of the NEU’s International School of Management and Economics, said the programme focuses on international business and contributes to enhancing both universities’ training reputation and quality, and fostering Vietnam’s global integration.
It is designed to be taught at the NEU in a period of 4 years, with Bachelor's degrees conferred by the Andrews University. Featuring a one-week immersion at the Andrews University, the programme consists of 124 credits, with the NEU and its US partner responsible for 64 and 60 credits, respectively. Participating students can transfer to the US establishment for their third academic year with a maximum tuition support of up to 50%.
According to Thanh, previously, the NEU primarily collaborated with universities in the UK.
This teamwork marks one of the first initiatives to expand collaboration with its peers in the US, he noted./.