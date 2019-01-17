Fishing boat catches fire in waters off the coast of the Republic of Korea on January 17 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – One Vietnamese worker was killed, while another was wounded while working on a fishing vessel which caught fire off the coast the Republic of Korea (RoK) on January 17.



After the fire was extinguished, the body of the deceased Vietnamese worker was found. He was Hoang Van Thang, born in 1996 in Quang Binh province.



Meanwhile, Ho Van Hieu, born in 1979 also in the central province, suffered several burns and was rushed to hospital.



The incident occurred off the coast of Yeosu city in the RoK’s South Jeolla province, according to the Vietnamese labour management office in the RoK.



The 85-tonne ship, with 12 crew members on board, was engulfed in flames at 8:25am (local time) in an area 6.4km northeast of Oenaro island, which is 330km south of Seoul. One Chinese worker went missing, while the remaining members were rescued.



The labour management office will join hands with the Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK and relevant local agencies to work on procedures and documents on the incident.



The RoK Coast Guard is searching for the missing worker and looking into the cause of the blaze.