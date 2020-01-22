Vietnamese-Cambodians aided to enjoy happy Tet
Vietnamese consulate generals in Cambodia have held activities to help needy Vietnamese-Cambodians to celebrate traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk presents gifts to poor Vietnamese-Cambodians (Photo: VNA)
On January 21, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk coordinated with the provincial executive board of Khmer-Vietnamese Association and Viettel Cambodia (Metfone)’s branch to present 50 gift packages to poor Vietnamese-Cambodian families.
Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly said Metfone is one of the businesses that have pioneered in socio welfare activities in Preah Sihanouk over the past years, such as providing aid for Vietnamese-Cambodians.
With due attentions of the Vietnamese Party and State, the lives of Vietnamese-Cambodians will become better, he added.
He wished them a happy Lunar New Year and hoped the Vietnamese-Cambodians will strengthen solidarity to preserve and promote Vietnamese traditional values as well as seriously observe the host country’s law.
As scheduled on January 23, the consulate general along with the Vietnamese community and businesses in Preah Sihanouk will offer incense at Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument.
Earlier from January 17 to 20, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang held an activity to pay tribute to Vietnamese fallen soldiers who scarified their lives for the revival of Cambodia.
The consulate general also presented 300 gift packages to Vietnamese-Cambodians from difficult backgrounds and extended Tet greetings to leaders of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association through periods./.