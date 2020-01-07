Get-together marks 41st anniversary of victory over genocidal regime in Cambodia
HCM City (VNA) – The 41st anniversary of the victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime in Cambodia was marked at a get-together in Ho Chi Minh City on January 7.
The event, held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations in coordination with Cambodia’s General Consulate in the city, also celebrated the 40th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of HCM City.
Addressing participants who include former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Cambodia and Cambodian students in HCM City, Cambodian Consul General Sok Dareth expressed deep gratitude to the Party, Government, former experts and volunteer soldiers of Vietnam for their selfless sacrifice to help liberate Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime on January 7, 1979.
The Cambodian people always bear in mind that January 7 is the second birthday of the Cambodian nation, and there would not be the present Cambodia without the January 7 victory, he said.
The diplomat stressed that the development across the fields in Cambodia over the past 41 years cannot be separated from the close cooperation between the parties, Governments and people of Vietnam and Cambodia, especially the support of Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular to Cambodia.
He went on to say that the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries has been fostered by their leaders and people, and are developing sustainably, bringing practical benefits to each country.
Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of HCM City Truong Minh Nhut highlighted the historical significance of the victory over the genocidal regime in Cambodia, noting that it is also a milestone of the pure international solidarity spirit and the special friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.
He affirmed that the association has been doing its best to strengthen and expand the cooperative ties between Vietnam and Cambodia in general and between HCM City and Cambodian localities in particular.
He reported that the association has organized many friendship activities such as cultural and art exchanges with Cambodia, mutual visits, and charity activities for the needy in Cambodia./.