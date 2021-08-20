Sci-Tech Vietnam reports over 3,900 cyberattacks in seven months Vietnam recorded more than 3,900 cyberattacks in the first seven months of 2021, according to the Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Man with desire to bring Vietnamese genomes to world gene map Ten years ago, Cao Anh Tuan gave up his dream job at Google to join five other Vietnamese PhDs from top US universities to return to the research lab and develop gene decoding technology using artificial intelligence technology.