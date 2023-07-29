Culture - Sports Nearly 200 prehistoric relics found in Bac Kan Nearly 200 archaeological relics, mainly stone, bone, and pottery, allegedly dating back about 8000 - 10,000 years ago have been found at caves of Nam Lu, Tham Pan, and Tham Un 2 in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan during excavations conducted by an archaeological team from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Bac Kan provincial museum.

Culture - Sports Vietnam out early at Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup 2023 The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team concluded their first match at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup against host France with a 0-3 loss, which means they have to leave the tournament early.

Culture - Sports Tay ethnic minority man promoting folk music Passionate about singing and with a great love of national culture, one young man aspires to share his love and preserve the most beautiful things about national music. That is the story behind young Tay ethnic minority man Nguyen Minh Nghia and his musical project “Dat hat” (The Land of Singing).

Culture - Sports Int'l media praise Vietnamese women footballers in 2023 World Cup Despite not being able to secure any point against the Portuguese women's national team in the second match of Group E at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, coach Mai Duc Chung's team still received praise from the international media for their relentless fighting spirit.