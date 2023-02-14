The Vietnam -Japan Economic Forum 2023 will be held in Hanoi on February 15 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam-Japan Economic Forum 2023 will be held in Hanoi on February 15 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).



The forum aims at sharpening the collaboration between the two countries in various fields, including startup, while proposing creative solutions to promote substantial economic development. It will also offer a good opportunity for Vietnamese startups to seek partnerships with their Japanese peers.



The event is expected to see the participation of 250 delegates, including government leaders, representatives of departments and sectors, economists and businesspeople from both countries.

Since Vietnam and Japan established their diplomatic relations in 1973, the two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in various areas including politics, economy, among others (Photo: VNA)

Since Vietnam and Japan established their diplomatic relations on September 21,1973, the two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in various areas such as politics, economy, culture, people-to-people exchange, among others./.