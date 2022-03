Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The relationship between Vietnam and Japan is at its best ever and the two countries have substantial potential and opportunities to expand and deepen their friendship and mutual trust, a Vietnamese Party official has said.Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai made the remarks while addressing the seventh congress of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations ( VUFO ) held in Hanoi on March 23.Since its inception in 1965, the association has made significant contributions to enhancing the friendship, mutual understanding and trust between Vietnam ese and Japanese people, Mai said.She urged the association to consolidate and expand its network of partners and work to improve the efficiency of cooperation between people’s organisations of the two countries.The association should uphold its role in promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in various fields, especially high-tech, health care, education, personnel training, digital transformation, environmental protection and climate change response, Mai said.She also asked the association to mobilise the support of Japanese people for Vietnam’s national construction and defence, and encourage businesses, intellectuals and youths, particularly young Vietnamese people in Japan, to participate in people-to-people diplomacy activities.