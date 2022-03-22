The Vietnam - Japan Friendship Association receives the certificate of merit of the Prime Minister. (Photo: VNA)

According to To Huy Rua, president of the association for the sixth tenure, about 450,000 Vietnamese are working and living in Japan, of whom more than 200,000 are trainees, the biggest number in the country.He highlighted Japan’s assistance to Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic combat, as well as Vietnam’s support for Japanese firms operating in the Southeast Asian nation.In his remarks, Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio also stressed the huge potential for the Vietnam-Japan relationship, which, he said, is set to enter an important period to grow stronger.He said the association has played a crucial role in maintaining and strengthening the Vietnam-Japan relations, and expressed his hope that the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties next year would help to bring the two countries and their people closer.The congress elected a 62-member executive board, with To Huy Rua re-elected as president for the seventh tenure./.