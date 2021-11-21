Vietnam-Japan ties thriving despite pandemic: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership has been developing more solidly and practically than ever, even against the backdrop of COVID-19, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam has affirmed.
He made the remark during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Japan from November 22-25 at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.
Vietnam remains a trustworthy destination of Japanese investors, the ambassador stated. Amid demand for a stable supply, hundreds of Japanese firms have decided to open or expand factories in the Southeast Asian nation.
Japanese investors channelled more than 3.4 billion USD in Vietnam in the first 10 months of this year.
Despite the negative impacts of the ongoing pandemic, trade between Vietnam and Japan hit 34.3 billion USD in the period, up 6.4 percent year on year.
Japan has so far been the largest ODA provider for Vietnam, focusing on such fields as infrastructure construction, transport, energy, health care, poverty reduction in mountainous areas.
The countries have stood side by side in the COVID-19 fight. In the peak times of the pandemic, Vietnam presented more than 2 million face masks and personal protective suits to Japan.
Japan offered nearly 4.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Vietnam, together with over 4 billion JPY (35.09 million USD) to help the latter improve capacity of the medical system.
In the upcoming visit, PM Chinh will join talks with his Japanese counterpart Kishida and meet high-ranking officials of Japan.
The two PMs are set to discuss orientations of the countries’ relations in the post-pandemic period, towards the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.
They will also exchange views on new policies facilitating border re-opening, maintaining exports-imports and supporting investment.
In addition, the Government leader of Vietnam will join working sessions with leaders of Japan’s major economic organisations such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and conglomerates in the fields of green energy, transport infrastructure and health care, among others.
The PM is set to participate in the Vietnam-Japan business forum in Tokyo and a trade promotion event linking localities of the two countries in Tochigi, during which he will inform Japanese firms about investment incentives and potential of the Vietnamese market.
He will meet with the Vietnamese community in Japan to affirm the consistent policy of the Party and State on consolidating the great national solidarity and upholding the strength of the whole nation.
The Vietnamese diplomat believed that the Japan visit by PM Chinh will be a success, creating momentum for the Vietnam-Japan ties and becoming a hallmark in the bilateral relations./