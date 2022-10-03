Culture - Sports Concert to be held to celebrate Vietnam-US ties A concert celebrating 20 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US will take place at Hanoi Opera Theatre on October 7, according to the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO).

Culture - Sports Hung Yen hosts largest-ever traditional martial arts championship The first Hung Yen open traditional martial arts championship took place on October 2, attracting more than 500 athletes, coaches and masters from nearly 30 northern cities and provinces.

Culture - Sports Hanoi seeks UNESCO's recognition for Mo Muong Hanoi will build a national dossier for Mo Muong to be included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, heard a conference held in the capital city on October 3.

Culture - Sports Painting exhibition on Vietnam held in France Vietnam’s strong developments as well as its aspiration for sustainable environment have been captured in paintings displayed in Paris’s outskirts city of Accueil.