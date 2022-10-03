Vietnam-Laos border exchange festival wraps up
The 3rd Vietnam-Laos culture-sport-tourism border exchange festival rounded off in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien on October 3.
At the closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Hai Nhung, deputy head of the festival organising committee, said it is an event of political meaning that demonstrates the solidarity shared between the nations.
Vietnamese and Lao troupes took part in joint performances for local audiences in Dien Bien to celebrate the countries’ relationship, she said.
Beginning on the first day of October, the festival was part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the nations.
It featured an opening ceremony, musical performances, a traditional costume fashion show, an exhibition, and sporting events.
The music show involved ten Vietnamese and six Lao troupes who staged more than 60 performances.
At the closing ceremony, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism awarded certificates of merit to 24 Vietnamese and Lao delegations.
The 4th festival is slated for 2027 in the central province of Quang Nam./.